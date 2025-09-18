Broadcom Shares Spike After Hours On Lloyds Partnership Buzz, Director Sells $288,000 Worth Of Stock

Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares are trending on Thursday.

Pre-Market Movement Shows Continued Strength

The stock of the Californian company gained 1.31% in after-hours trading to $350.70, adding $4.53 to its Wednesday closing price of $346.17. According to Benzinga Pro data, Broadcom Inc. closed regular trading down 3.84% but recovered in extended hours following news of strategic partnerships and continued AI sector momentum.

Director Executes Major Stock Sale

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings show that Justine Page, director at the semiconductor giant, sold 800 shares at $360 each on Monday, netting $288,000 through a transaction under a pre-approved 10b5-1 trading plan set up on January 9. The filings also reveal that Page still holds 22,982 shares, including 1,602 restricted stock units.

Lloyds Banking Deal Drives Investor Confidence

The stock’s after-hours surge also came alongside Broadcom’s announcement of a multi-year partnership with Lloyds Banking Group LLOY, a British financial institution. As part of the deal, Lloyds will expand the use of Broadcom’s infrastructure software, including VMware Cloud Foundation and mainframe solutions, to better serve its 28 million U.K. customers.

Broadcom reported $15.95 billion in third-quarter revenue with AI-related sales increasing 63%.

Stock Performance

The stock has seen an impressive 114.12% gain over the past year, followed by a 49.31% increase in 2025. However, it experienced a 6.88% loss over the past 5 days.

AVGO has traded between $138.10 and $374.23 over the year, with a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion. It has an average trading volume of 23.65 million shares, a price to earnings ratio of 88.43, and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

With a strong Momentum in the 94th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AVGO has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

