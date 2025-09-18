Krispy Kreme Jumps After Hours Following Kash Patel's Stake Reveal

Krispy Kreme Inc. DNUT shares are trending on Thursday.

The stock of the multinational donut and coffeehouse chain climbed 3.81% to $3.27 during after-hours trading on Wednesday following Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel‘s congressional testimony about his stock purchase.

Patel’s Investment Disclosed

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) asked Patel about buying between $15,001 and $50,000 in DNUT shares on May 9. Patel also bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp ON on May 12.

“I submit proposals under DOJ guidance,” Patel testified, explaining he receives Department of Justice approval before executing trades.

Conflict Clearance

Patel’s disclosure with the Office of Government Ethics states that there is “no current conflict” regarding his purchases, meaning they do not interfere with his FBI responsibilities. He had previously sold over 40 holdings, including stocks in NVIDIA NVDA, Palantir Technologies PLTR, and Eli Lilly & Co LLY, to prevent potential conflicts of interest when he took on his FBI role.

Stock Struggles

Krispy Kreme has dropped 68.28% in 2025, after reaching a high of $9.93 on December 31, with 1.5 million shares traded. Since then, it has fallen sharply. However, from its low of $2.57 on June 25, the stock has climbed about 22.6%, closing at $3.15 yesterday. This rise came with a big jump in trading volume, from 2.4 million to 11 million shares.

Even though it's down by about 74.2% from its December peak, the trading volume has increased dramatically from 1.5 million to 11 million shares.

The North Carolina-based company has traded between $2.50 and $12.67 over the year, with a market capitalization of $539.28 million and an average trading volume of 3.85 million shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, DNUT gained 0.96% during Wednesday's regular trading session.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DNUT has a negative price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

