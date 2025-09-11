Warner Bros Discovery Soars 9% After Hours: Here Is Why The Stock Is Trending

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD stock is surging on Friday.

Check out the current price of WBD stock here.

Record-Breaking Rally

The entertainment giant had its biggest one-day stock jump ever on Thursday, soaring 28.95%. The stock continued to rise after the market closed, gaining another 9.77% to reach $17.75. The surge followed news that Paramount Skydance Corp. PSKY is preparing an all-cash offer to acquire the company.

Potential Acquisition Details

Paramount Skydance is reportedly working with investment banks on a formal offer expected next week. The all-cash deal would acquire WBD entirely before its planned April 2026 business split, separating television operations from studios and streaming.

See Also: Scott Bessent Heads To Madrid For High-Stakes Talks With China As TikTok Deadline Looms, Tariff Pressures Escalate

Strategic Media Merger

Merging the two companies would form a major force in entertainment. Warner Bros. Discovery owns CNN, HBO, Warner Bros. studios, and the DC Comics franchises. Paramount Skydance brings CBS, MTV, Paramount+, and movie rights to classics like “The Godfather.” Together, they would also control key sports broadcasting rights, including the NFL, MLB, and college sports.

Market Metrics

Paramount Skydance completed its $8 billion merger in August, backed by RedBird Capital Partners under CEO David Ellison. However, Bank of America BAC analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich rates PSKY “Underperform,” citing execution risks. Both companies declined comment on acquisition speculation.

The market capitalization of the global broadcaster rose to $40.03 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63. The stock neared its 52-week high of $17.24, significantly above its low of $7.08. Trading volume was strong at 296 million shares, well above the average daily volume of 50.91 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares have surged 52.98% in 2025 alone, marking a remarkable 133% gain over the past year.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, WBD closed at $16.17 on Thursday.

WBD is showing strong momentum, ranking in the 87th percentile according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. The stock has been trending upward consistently across all time periods. See how its momentum compares to other major stocks.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Jimmy Tudeschi via Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.