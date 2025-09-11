What's Going On With Starbucks Stock Today?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX shares traded relatively stable in a tight range on Thursday.

The Seattle coffee giant announced it is marking a milestone in Spain, unveiling a new flagship store at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid.

The company described the launch as both a tribute to its origins and a statement of its global ambitions.

The expansive location covers nearly 10,000 square feet across two floors and blends digital innovation with cultural inspiration.

Starbucks International Performance

Against that backdrop, the company’s most recent international performance was essentially unchanged.

Starbucks’ international comparable store sales in the third quarter were flat, driven by a 1% increase in comparable transactions, offset by a 1% decline in average ticket.

Net revenues for the International segment increased 9% to $2.0 billion in the third quarter, per a statement released on July 29th.

The Madrid flagship integrates architectural details that nod to Starbucks’ first shop in Seattle and the city’s famous San Miguel Market.

The ground floor includes a curated retail space and concierge barista station, while the second level features a Reserve Bar, tasting lounges, and open views into the stadium.

More than 65 new employees have joined Starbucks Iberia to operate the store, further expanding its footprint of over 220 locations across 48 Spanish cities.

Antonio Romero, general manager of Starbucks Iberia, called the new site “a destination that combines exclusive products, innovative design, and the unmistakable Starbucks Experience.”

Beyond Football

The Bernabéu location is part of the stadium’s broader transformation into a year-round hub for sport, retail, dining, and cultural experiences.

For Starbucks, the store represents both a flagship presence in southern Europe and a step toward deeper engagement with Madrid’s community.

According to Benzinga Pro, SBUX stock has lost over 15% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Capital Group Dividend Value ETF CGDV.

