Peraso Soars Over 80% As Mobix Labs Boosts Buyout Bid, Wins Rail Tech Deal

Peraso Inc. PRSO moved higher in premarket trading on Friday after Mobix Labs Inc. MOBX sweetened its acquisition proposal by including a cash component in addition to stock.

The updated offer, according to company executives, aims to provide shareholders both immediate value and long-term upside in the combined business.

The enhanced bid offers Peraso investors cash at closing plus shares in the merged entity, giving them certainty today and participation in potential future growth.

Keyvan Samini, president and CFO of Mobix Labs, called the proposal “a rare opportunity” and urged Peraso’s board to respond before Sept. 8.

If the board resists, the suitor signaled it may take the offer directly to shareholders.

Mobix Labs has repeatedly tried to open dialogue with Peraso’s directors, but management noted that those overtures have been ignored.

Samini emphasized the preference remains a negotiated deal, though he warned Mobix is ready to go around the board if needed to secure the transaction.

Separately, Mobix Labs disclosed that its wireless division, RaGE Systems, secured a contract to develop drone-based, AI-powered inspection tools for the U.S. rail sector.

The initiative highlights the company’s expansion beyond defense and telecom into infrastructure and transportation safety.

Executives said the technology can quickly survey railroad bridges — many of them over a century old — reducing risks and costs compared to traditional inspection methods.

Price Action: PRSO shares are trading higher by 83.37% to $1.510 at last check on Friday.

