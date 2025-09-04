3 Tech Infrastructure Stocks Look Ready To Fly

The software infrastructure sector is showing signs of robust momentum, with several companies breaking into the top 10% of momentum rankings, as highlighted in the latest market data.

3 Software Infrastructure Stocks With Strong Momentum

Among them, Intrusion Inc. INTZ, Katapult Holdings Inc. KPLT, and PaySign Inc. PAYS have demonstrated significant upward shifts in their momentum scores, signaling potential opportunities for investors.

Intrusion

INTZ has posted a modest yet notable momentum score increase from 89.19 to 91.50, a delta of 2.31.

With a market cap of approximately $33.43 million, this technology company specializing in cybersecurity solutions is gaining traction. Its software infrastructure focuses on real-time threat detection, which aligns with growing demand for security in an increasingly digital world.

The stock has declined 55.56% year-to-date, but it was up 50.00% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium term, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Katapult Holdings

KPLT stands out with a more significant momentum score jump, rising from 76.29 to 90.94, a delta of 14.65.

This $91.39 million market cap company provides e-commerce point-of-sale financing solutions, enabling flexible payment options for consumers.

Higher by 213.70% YTD, the stock was up 80.27% over the year.

With a moderate value ranking, this stock maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

PaySign

PAYS also shows promise, with its momentum score climbing from 89.57 to 89.89, a delta of 0.32.

With a market cap of $284.78 million, PaySign offers prepaid card programs and payment processing solutions..

The stock advanced 84.97% YTD and 18.34% over the year.

While this stock had a poor value ranking, it had a weak price trend in the short term but a stronger trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

What Does Momentum Ranking Entail?

Momentum, as defined by Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings methodology, measures a stock's relative strength based on price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes, ranked on a percentile basis against peers.

These three software infrastructure stocks are flashing strong momentum signals, supported by their improved percentile rankings. Investors may find these companies worth watching as their price strength and market positioning continue to align with favorable sector trends.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Thursday. The SPY was up 0.095% at $644.35, while the QQQ advanced 0.16% to $571.01, according to Benzinga Pro data.

