September 4, 2025 4:11 AM 2 min read

Neonode Stock Plunges Over 76% In Pre-Market Trading, Despite Up To $20 Million Windfall From Samsung Settlement

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Neonode Inc. NEON shares crashed 76.77% to $5 in pre-market trading on Thursday, despite announcing it expects $15-20 million from a Samsung Electronics patent settlement.

Settlement Details Drive Initial Gains

The Stockholm-based company closed at $21.52 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data, marking a 4.67% increase during regular trading hours. Neonode will receive 50% of the net proceeds from a lawsuit settlement between Samsung and Aequitas Smartphone LLC, a subsidiary of Aequitas Technologies.

The settlement stems from a 2020 patent infringement case against Samsung in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. The court dismissed the case on September 2 following the settlement.

Patent Assignment Background

The technology company assigned its patent portfolio to an unrelated third party, Aequitas Technologies, in May 2019 under terms entitling the company to 50% of net licensing proceeds. The Assignment Agreement included brokerage fee provisions for the original transfer.

After-Hours Volatility Concerns

The dramatic decline suggests investor uncertainty despite positive settlement news. Trading volume averaged 290,680 shares, with the stock trading in a 52-week range of $5.73-$29.90. The market capitalization stands at $361.17 million.

Neonode’s board hasn’t determined the settlement proceeds usage. The company continues evaluating tax implications and financial considerations affecting the final net amount.

A separate patent litigation against Apple Inc. AAPL remains pending in the Northern District of California.

With a strong Momentum in the 97th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NEON  is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

$5.82-73.0%

Overview
$238.30-0.07%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

