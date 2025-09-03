Amazon Hit With Class Action Covering 300 Million Shoppers Over Alleged Price-Inflating Policies

A federal judge has certified a massive class action lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. AMZN on behalf of approximately 300 million U.S. consumers, alleging the e-commerce giant uses anti-competitive practices to inflate prices across its marketplace.

Court Grants Class Certification

U.S. District Judge John Chun in Seattle granted plaintiffs’ motion for class certification on August 6, approving a lawsuit representing “all persons in the United States who on or after May 26, 2017, purchased five or more new, physical goods from third-party sellers on Amazon’s marketplace.”

The ruling follows allegations that Amazon violated Sections One and Two of the Sherman Act through what plaintiffs characterize as a Platform Most Favored Nation policy.

Anti-Discounting Policy Allegations

The lawsuit centers on Amazon’s alleged anti-discounting policies that prevent third-party sellers from offering lower prices on competing platforms. These include the Price Parity Clause (removed in 2019), the Select Competitor Featured Offer Disqualification program, and the Marketplace Fair Pricing Provision.

Parag Pathak, plaintiffs’ economics expert, testified that Amazon monitors prices across more than 200 competitor websites and removes sellers from the critical “Buy Box” feature if their products are priced even one cent lower elsewhere.

Market Power Evidence

The court found Amazon controls approximately 72% of the Online Retail Marketplaces Market, with about 2.3 million active third-party sellers—45 times more than Walmart Inc.‘s WMT marketplace. Internal Amazon documents revealed the company recorded millions of enforcement incidents between 2018-2023, with seller compliance rates around 80%.

Evidence showed competing platforms like Jet.com ultimately failed partly due to Amazon’s pricing enforcement, with Jet.com shuttering in 2020 after Walmart’s acquisition.

Financial Impact Assessment

The lawsuit alleges Amazon’s referral fees, typically around 15% of transaction value, are artificially inflated due to reduced competition. With approximately 34 billion third-party transactions affected during the class period, potential damages could reach billions of dollars.

