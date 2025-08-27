General Motors Remains A Value Play As This 'Big Three' Automaker's Analysis Shows It Is Still Undervalued

Detroit-based automaker General Motors Co. GM may have slipped out of the top 10 value percentile this week, but its current score continues to highlight fundamental undervaluation.

GM Continues To Be An Attractive Value Opportunity

According to the latest week’s report, GM's value percentile now sits at an impressive 89.42—still well above the average for its global automotive peers and signaling that the stock remains one of the most attractive value opportunities among ‘Big Three’ U.S. manufacturers.

What Does Benzinga’s Value Rankings Entail?

Benzinga Edge Rankings evaluate value based on a percentile score relative to peers, incorporating metrics like market cap, earnings yield, and fundamental asset values.

Despite leaving the highest percentiles, GM's persistent 89.42 value percentile rating signals that its shares may be undervalued compared to fundamentals—a sign not to overlook for value investors tracking industry trends.

Other ratings suggest that GM had solid momentum and a moderate growth and quality rankings with a strong price trend over the short, medium and long term. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: 5 Regional Bank Stocks Exploding Higher

General Motors Braces For Tariff Pressures Despite Q2 Beat

Leaving the very top echelon of the 90th percentile plus club could be a reflection of the recent competitive pressures, including tariff impacts and global regulatory shifts.

During the second quarter, despite an overall beat, GM reported sizable hits from ongoing tariff disputes, which have complicated both supply chain and export pricing strategies.

Yet, the company has managed to maintain profitability and operational strength, with a trailing price-to-earnings of 8.977x below the industry average of 249.110x, according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action

Its year-to-date stock price has climbed 14.46%, trading at $58.80 as of Tuesday’s closing. The stock rose 19.39% over the year. It was down by 0.09% in premarket on Wednesday.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.068% at $645.60, while the QQQ advanced 0.073% to $573.03, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock