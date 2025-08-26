OpenLedger To Launch OPEN Token In September After Raising $15 Million For On-Chain AI Models

Decentralized AI blockchain company OpenLedger on Tuesday announced it will launch its OPEN token at the start of September, following a $15 million fundraising effort since 2024 aimed at building a decentralized infrastructure for AI models.

The company reported strong testnet activity ahead of the launch, including more than six million registered nodes, 25 million transactions, 20,000 AI models built and 27 products deployed.

The network is designed to turn AI models into verifiable on-chain assets, creating what OpenLedger calls a "Payable AI" economy.

Through its Proof of Attribution system, contributors are automatically rewarded whenever their data influences an AI model's output.

This mechanism seeks to address long-standing concerns about attribution and compensation in AI development by making all interactions auditable on-chain.

The OPEN token will underpin the protocol's economy, powering model registration, inference calls, governance and contributor rewards.

Users can convert OPEN into gOPEN to participate in network governance, including voting on reward schedules, fee models and upgrades.

OpenLedger's architecture combines an off-chain execution layer for high-performance AI inference with an on-chain settlement layer to secure and verify outputs.

According to the company, this dual design allows developers, businesses and communities to build AI systems with both efficiency and accountability.

Ram Kumar, a core contributor at OpenLedger, said: "AI has created trillions in value by extracting from contributors without credit or compensation. OPEN rewards the people who make AI intelligent in the first place."

The network is currently in its final testing phase, with the mainnet launch scheduled to enable large-scale AI model hosting, attribution-based payouts, and governance in September.

