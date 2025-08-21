Trump Administration Halts Solar, Wind Project Approvals—Clean Energy ETFs Drop

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that his administration will not approve any new solar or wind power projects, escalating his campaign against renewable energy development.

“We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding, “The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!”

According to a CNN report, the announcement follows last month’s centralization of renewable permitting under Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, effectively ending what industry experts previously considered routine approvals. Burgum also defended the policy in blunt terms.

Market Response Shows Investor Concerns

Clean energy exchange-traded funds declined following Trump’s announcement. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN dropped 0.96% in after-hours trading to $14.25, while the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN fell 1.07% to $36.67 during regular trading.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW declined 0.98% to $24.23, and the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF FAN slipped 0.26% to $18.86.

Policy Changes Target Tax Incentives

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act terminates investment and production tax credits for wind and solar by the end of 2027. These credits have been instrumental in renewable energy expansion across the United States. Additionally, new steel and copper tariffs have increased project costs for renewable developers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ended support for solar installations on farmland on Tuesday, further restricting renewable development pathways.

Supply-Demand Imbalance Concerns Persist

Despite Trump’s stance, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory data shows solar and battery storage projects comprise the majority of new generation seeking grid connection. PJM Interconnection, covering 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, saw capacity prices rise 22% year-over-year as electricity demand from data centers outpaces supply amid coal plant retirements.

