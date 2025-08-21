California Could Still Offer EV Incentives Despite Trump Ending $7,500 Federal Credit As Gavin Newsom Doubles Down On Electric Mobility

California mulls offering incentives to EV buyers despite President Donald Trump ending the $7,500 Federal credit as the White House relaxes emissions norms in the U.S.

"Backfill" The Federal EV Credits

The government plans to "backfill" the EV credits after the September 30 deadline to boost the adoption of all-electric vehicles, the CARB, or California Air Resources Board, stated in a press release on Tuesday.

Any incentives would be offered subject to the availability of resources, as well as matched to meet California's policy goals, the statement from CARB outlined. The credits could be offered in the form of "point-of-sale rebates, vouchers, or

other credits."

Credits Would Be Extended To Used EVs, Fleet Operators

The statement said that the California government also plans to extend incentives to used vehicles and fleet operators in the state. "Incentives should support new and used vehicle purchases and leases and be available for individual vehicle purchases as well as bulk purchases by fleet operators," the CARB report said.

Gavin Newsom's Executive Order

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom had signed an executive order in June, which reaffirmed the state's commitment to EVs and called on the CARB to develop regulations that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"With this executive order, California will begin work on the next phase of the state's clean vehicles program, crafting regulations that will continue protecting communities from harmful air pollution while creating jobs," the statement released by the government in June said.

Uber Incentives Program, Ford's EV Commitment

Despite lawmakers' scaling back on EVs, companies like Uber Technologies Inc. UBER are offering drivers benefits for switching to an EV in Colorado, with the ride-hailing giant offering up to $2,000 through its incentive program.

Ford Motor Co. F also reiterated its commitment to electric vehicles as the company announced it had developed an all-new platform that would serve as the basis of its affordable EV lineup.

Global EV Sales Surge, General Motors Pens CATL Deal

Elsewhere, sales of all-electric vehicles globally surged over 21% in July, with close to 10.7 million units sold worldwide from the start of the year, representing a 27% YoY uptick in EV adoption.

Meanwhile, General Motors Co. GM also penned a "stopgap" deal with Chinese battery giant CATL or Contemporary Amperex Technologies Ltd., to supply EV batteries for the new Chevrolet Bolt EV till 2027 as GM's partner LG Energy Solutions develops its U.S. battery manufacturing plant.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock