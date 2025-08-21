Did A Country 'Quietly' Acquire 200,000 BTC? Eric Trump Fuels Speculation Around Mysterious Purchase

Eric Trump, the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, sparked curiosity on Wednesday after suggesting that a country “quietly” purchased 200,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD.

The Race Toward Crypto Is ‘Electric’

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Trump shared his observations on the growing global interest in cryptocurrency and Bitcoin.

“I spend a lot of time in just about every country, on just about every continent. And I’ve got projects and I talk to people, and honestly, the race toward cryptocurrency is electric right now,” he stated.

Did Someone Buy $22 Billion Worth Of BTC?

Trump hinted that top leaders of countries are considering diverting energy supply from their major cities during periods of low demand toward Bitcoin mining.

“Or, you know, our country just bought, you know, 200,000 Bitcoin and we did so very quietly. We don’t want anybody to know about it, but that’s how much we believe in the asset,” he added. At current prices, this amounted to a whopping $22 billion.

This remark piqued the curiosity of the Bitcoin community, with many wondering why Bitcoin is not exploding if it is the case.

Trump’s remarks added a layer of mystery to the global Bitcoin race narrative. Typically, firms such as Arkham Intelligence track on-chain movements of cryptocurrency holdings held by countries. As of this writing, the U.S. government holds 198,021 BTC, worth $23.34 billion.



TradFi Troubles Pushed The Trumps Toward Crypto

Trump revealed last week that he had no choice but to embrace cryptocurrency after being abruptly excluded from the financial system due to what he claimed was a broader campaign against his family.

Despite his family’s fortune being rooted in real estate, Trump touted Bitcoin as the “greatest hedge” against hard assets earlier in May, highlighting its liquidity and global accessibility. He has been advising his followers to accumulate Bitcoin and buy the dips.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $113,982, up 0.25% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

