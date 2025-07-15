12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares increased by 400.0% to $16.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

shares increased by 400.0% to $16.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares moved upwards by 99.62% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 99.62% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Kairos Pharma KAPA stock rose 65.66% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

stock rose 65.66% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. Polyrizon PLRZ shares rose 34.23% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

shares rose 34.23% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. SS Innovations SSII stock increased by 18.16% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $919.6 million.

Losers

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares fell 38.8% to $0.43 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

shares fell 38.8% to $0.43 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares decreased by 29.09% to $28.8. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.

shares decreased by 29.09% to $28.8. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million. Simulations Plus SLP shares decreased by 24.79% to $13.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 24.79% to $13.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Inspire Veterinary IVP stock decreased by 24.22% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

stock decreased by 24.22% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. 60 Degrees SXTP stock declined by 18.94% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

stock declined by 18.94% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. Kyverna Therapeutics KYTX stock declined by 14.23% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $189.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.