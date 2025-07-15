12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares increased by 400.0% to $16.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares moved upwards by 99.62% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA stock rose 65.66% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares rose 34.23% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- SS Innovations SSII stock increased by 18.16% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $919.6 million.
Losers
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares fell 38.8% to $0.43 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares decreased by 29.09% to $28.8. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.
- Simulations Plus SLP shares decreased by 24.79% to $13.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP stock decreased by 24.22% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP stock declined by 18.94% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Kyverna Therapeutics KYTX stock declined by 14.23% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $189.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
CYCCCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$16.32393.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.19
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
3.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
INKTMiNK Therapeutics Inc
$28.15-30.7%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.7100-23.3%
KAPAKairos Pharma Ltd
$1.1568.0%
KYTXKyverna Therapeutics Inc
$3.83-13.0%
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$3.9319.1%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.914234.0%
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$0.4200-39.9%
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$13.20-24.5%
SSIISS Innovations International Inc
$5.7320.6%
SXTP60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.73-20.1%
XAGELongevity Health Holdings Inc
$5.32101.2%
