Troops Inc Dips In After Hours Trading After Shooting Up 104% In Monday's Explosive Session

TROOPS Inc. TROO saw a significant dip in its stock value during after-hours trading on Monday.

What Happened: The Hong Kong–based conglomerate ended the trading day at $1.34, marking a notable 104.58% rise from its previous close. However, the after-hours trading session saw the company’s stock value drop to $1.01, a decrease of 24.63%.

TROOPS Inc. had recently garnered attention for its strategic entry into the Asian co-working market via a two-stage acquisition deal. TROOPS Inc. saw a surge of 104.58% on Jul 14 after the company’s subsidiary, Giant Connection Limited, expressed its intention to acquire a 49% stake in WORK, Inc., a co-working space operator based in Taiwan. An option for the vendor to sell the remaining 51% to the purchaser in the future.

The consideration for this acquisition will be paid through convertible notes linked to TROOPS shares, priced at 80% of the lower of the pre-signing closing price or the 60-day average. The deal is contingent on due diligence, regulatory approvals, and the purchaser’s commitment to develop a 7,000 square foot co-working space in Hong Kong and a dedicated mobile application.

The acquisition news triggered an explosive trading session for TROOPS Inc. with volume surging to over 92.1 million shares — surpassing its average daily volume of 1.66 million, making a staggering 5,521% rise in trading volume.

Why It Matters: TROOPS Inc. has been making significant moves in the market. Earlier in July, the company received a HK$404.8M judgment from a Hong Kong court, and the company is considering a U.S. class action. This recent surge in stock value reflects the market’s response to the company’s strategic decisions and its potential for growth in the Asian market.

This move marks TROOPS’ strategic expansion into the Asian co-working market, leveraging WORK, Inc.’s presence in Taiwan and its planned expansion into Hong Kong.

Price Action: TROO shares closed at $1.34 on Monday, before dipping to $1.01 in the after-hours trading.

