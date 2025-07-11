Why Signing Day Sports Stock Is Soaring Today

Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN shares moved higher Friday after the company revealed that BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Inc., a newly formed entity, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement (Form S-4) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The move is part of an ongoing business combination agreement signed earlier this year between Signing Day Sports and BlockchAIn's operating affiliate, One Blockchain LLC.

The transaction, first announced in April 2025 and formalized in May, aims to bring both companies under a holding structure, with the combined entity — known as PubCo — expected to list its common shares on the NYSE American.

Under the deal, Signing Day Sports will become a subsidiary of BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure alongside One Blockchain.

The latter will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Jerry Tang, focusing on crypto mining and high-performance computing.

In 2024, BlockchAIn DI generated $26.8 million in revenue and $5.7 million in net income, setting the stage for aggressive expansion.

BlockchAIn DI operates a 40MW crypto hosting site in South Carolina, with plans to expand to 50MW and begin in-house mining by early 2026. A separate 150MW modular data center in Texas, designed for both crypto and AI-related HPC workloads, is also underway.

The first 100MW will support internal mining, while the remaining 50MW will serve external hosting needs.

The $215 million transaction involves no cash payment from Signing Day Sports. Instead, One Blockchain securityholders will own approximately 91.5% of the combined entity, while Signing Day Sports shareholders will retain about 8.5%.

An earnout clause provides for additional shares if PubCo hits $25 million in EBITDA in 2026.

SGN Price Action: Signing Day Sports shares are trading higher by 98.37% to $2.44 at publication Friday.

