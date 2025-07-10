July 10, 2025 11:59 PM 2 min read

S&P 500 Settles At Record High As Delta Air Lines Stock Surges: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Extreme Greed” zone on Thursday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at an all-time high level during the session. A day earlier, President Donald Trump announced sweeping 50% tariffs on imports from Brazil and confirmed the 50% tariff on copper, effective Aug. 1.

Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL surged around 12% on Thursday after posting second-quarter results that topped both earnings and revenue expectations, while indicating a strong demand outlook, sparking a broad rally across the airline sector.

On the economic data front, the U.S. labor market continued to show resilience as initial jobless claims dropped to 237,000 last week, beating forecasts. However, continuing claims rose to 1.965 million, the highest level since 2021.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with consumer discretionary, utilities and energy stocks recording the biggest gains on Thursday. However, communication services and information technology stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by 192 points to 44,650.64 on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.27% to 6,280.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.09% to 20,630.66 during Thursday's session.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 76.5, the index remained in the “Extreme Greed” zone on Thursday, versus a prior reading of 75.2.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

DAL Logo
DALDelta Air Lines Inc
$56.9712.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.96
Growth
96.56
Quality
N/A
Value
45.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved