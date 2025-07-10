AI-Driven Animation Streaming Platform's Stock Shoots Up 28% After Hours: What's Up With GIBO

GIBO Holdings Ltd. GIBO experienced a surge of 28.11% after hours on Wednesday.

What Happened: The stock price of GIBO Holdings Ltd. rose by 28.11% after hours, reaching $0.043. This increase followed an 18.16% rise during the regular trading hours, closing at $0.034.

The stock of the AI-driven animation streaming platform has been performing well in the market. The stock’s previous close was at $0.041, with a day range of $0.029 – $0.041. The year range for the stock was $0.029 – $24.18, with a market cap of 25.31M USD and an average volume of 17.32M.

Why It Matters: The recent surge in GIBO’s stock price follows a series of developments within the company. In May, GIBO Holdings announced the launch of Sparkrwa, a next-generation platform designed to tokenize inspirational intellectual property. This move was aimed at expanding the company’s digital ecosystem and creating new revenue streams.

Despite the strategic significance of this announcement, the stock traded lower in May, suggesting limited immediate investor enthusiasm or profit-taking after previous gains. The recent surge in stock price could indicate renewed investor confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Earlier in July, GIBO Holdings was also identified as one of the top three tech and telecom stocks set to perform well in the third quarter. This recognition could be contributing to the recent increase in the company’s stock price.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, GIBO Holdings Ltd. indicates a negative trend across the short, medium, and long term. Additional performance details are available here.

