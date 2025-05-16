GIBO Shares Fall Despite Announcing New Monetization Module For AI Creators: What's Going On?

GIBO Holdings Ltd. GIBO shares are trading lower Friday following the company's announcement of its upcoming Create-to-Earn module.

What To Know: The feature, currently in beta, is intended to serve as a core monetization tool for AI-generated animation and creative content within the GIBO Click ecosystem. Despite the strategic significance of the announcement, the stock traded lower, suggesting limited immediate investor enthusiasm or profit-taking after previous gains.

The new module is designed to enable creators, developers and digital contributors to earn income through real-time content valuation and automated rewards. GIBO said the system will use machine learning to evaluate the quality and relevance of AI-generated content and assign value scores, which will determine compensation.

Management positioned Create-to-Earn as a central component of GIBO's long-term plan to build a sustainable, scalable creator economy. The tool will also lay the foundation for future features like AI-based royalty settlements and community-driven reward systems. A pilot launch is expected to begin in select regions before a broader rollout on the company's platform.

Although the feature aligns with GIBO's broader push to lead in AI-generated content monetization, Friday's share decline indicates that the market remains cautious. Investors may be waiting to see actual adoption and revenue impact before reassessing the company's outlook.

GIBO Price Action: Gibo shares were down 0.74% at $4.00 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

