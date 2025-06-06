ICE Stock: Bullish Setup But A Pullback Is Likely

ICE is currently in its 8th Phase of the 18-Phase Adhishthana Cycle. While the structure appears strong and suggests a potential breakout, a pullback may occur before that breakout takes place. Here’s a breakdown of the setup and why a delay is more likely to occur.

ICE So Far: Strong Alignment with Adhishthana Principles

ICE has demonstrated a 90% alignment with the Adhishthana Principles, our proprietary framework that forecasts stock behavior through cyclical analysis, incorporating both quantitative signals and behavioral archetypes.

Some of its strongest and clearest alignments have come in Phases 3, 6, and 7:

Phase 3: The Yajya Formation

Fig.1 Phase 3 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In Phase 3, ICE rallied briefly, formed an arc, and then dropped sharply — a textbook example of the Yajya Formation. The decline of approximately 33% confirmed the pattern's integrity.

Phase 6: The Level of Nirvana

Fig.2 Phase 6 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

After 24 bars of trading, ICE established its Nirvana Level at 122.46. This level now acts as a key valuation barometer throughout the cycle and serves as a gravitational level for any future selling pressure.

Phase 7: The Fall of Artha and Artharthi

Fig.3 Phase 7 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In Phase 7, ICE followed the Adhishthana expectation almost perfectly, it dropped roughly 15% and formed exactly seven red bars before beginning to recover, consistent with Phase 7 behavior.

Why a Breakout May Be Delayed

Fig.4 Adhishthana Cakra Structure (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Despite the bullish setup, ICE is currently in Phase 8, a stage where stocks typically complete the Cakra, a curved, often bullish channel that spans from Phases 4 through 8.

Right now, ICE is near the upper end of its Cakra, and continuing higher from here would indicate that it is breaking above the Cakra before the optimal time. According to the principles, such a breakout should happen in Phase 9, which starts on 6 October 2025.

Note: For more on this, read my Benzinga article where I break down CrowdStrike's structure and discuss the risks of a premature breakout: CrowdStrike: Why Investors Should Stay Cautious

Outlook and Investor Takeaway

Given the high alignment ICE has shown with Adhishthana Principles, it is more likely that the stock will retest the lower end of the Cakra, around the $160-150 level, before a meaningful breakout can occur in Phase 9.

Existing Longs: Consider hedging your positions in the short term.



Potential Buyers: Patience is the key – wait for a potential pullback near $160-150 to enter and ride the Phase 9 breakout.



It is also advisable to monitor the Cakra closely, as a breakdown from it could trigger a deep and prolonged bearish move.