Amazon Bets Big On Taiwan With $5 Billion Cloud Push, Launches New AWS Region To Power AI And Data Growth

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has announced plans to invest more than $5 billion in Taiwan’s cloud infrastructure as it launches a new Amazon Web Services Asia Pacific Region. The investment will support the construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of data centers across the island nation.

What Happened: The new regional deployment enables organizations to build and scale using AWS’s comprehensive cloud services while meeting local data residency requirements, according to Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS, reported Baha News.

Services range from foundational compute and storage to advanced analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities.

AWS plans to hire additional local personnel to operate the new region as part of its commitment to developing digital skills in Taiwan’s workforce.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Let Customers Cancel Their Own Amazon Orders And It Paid Off Big: ‘If You Give People More Control…Maybe They’ll Order More’

Why It Matters: The Taiwan investment follows Amazon’s recent $10 billion commitment to North Carolina data center infrastructure announced Wednesday. That deployment will create at least 500 high-skilled positions, including data center engineers, network specialists, and security experts in Richmond County.

The company launched a new agentic AI group within its Lab126 division to develop systems handling complex, multistep tasks. Amazon operates over 750,000 robots assisting in 75% of customer orders.

Amazon shares traded at $207 on Thursday, maintaining positive momentum across short, medium and long-term periods according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, despite year-to-date declines of 5.59%. Click here to see the full stock breakdown.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com