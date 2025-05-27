YouTube CEO Neal Mohan Says The Streaming Giant Must 'Disrupt' Itself As He Reflects On What A Future Rival Might Look Like

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan says the platform must “continue to disrupt ourselves” as artificial intelligence transforms content creation, citing AI tools that can change video backgrounds in seconds rather than weeks.

What Happened: Speaking on Indian billionaire Nikhil Kamath‘s podcast, Mohan outlined how AI represents both opportunity and disruption for YouTube and the broader creative industry. The executive highlighted collaboration with Google DeepMind that enables creators to instantly transform video sets using text prompts.

“The technology exists today, when you hit that ‘plus’ camera on YouTube, to now, within a few seconds, give it a text prompt,” Mohan said, describing AI capabilities that previously required days or weeks of production work.

Mohan acknowledged AI’s disruptive impact on traditional production workflows while emphasizing democratization benefits. “Now 10,000 more people could produce that content than otherwise could have,” he said, though recognizing disruption to existing value chains.

See Also: Activist Investor Accuses Penn CEO Of Using Company Jet As ‘Personal Uber,’ Citing Losses And Barstool Debacle

Why It Matters: The comments come as parent company Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG reported strong first-quarter results with revenue climbing 12% year-over-year to $90.23 billion, beating consensus estimates of $89.2 billion. YouTube advertising revenue reached $8.9 billion, up from $8.1 billion in the prior year period.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted “robust momentum” across business lines during the earnings call, specifically citing strength in Google Search, YouTube subscriptions and Google Cloud. The company’s AI initiatives, including the Gemini 2.5 model rollout, are driving “breakthroughs in performance,” according to Pichai.

Alphabet’s “unique full stack approach to AI” underpins its growth strategy as the tech giant positions itself against competition in the evolving content landscape. The company authorized a $70 billion share repurchase program and increased its dividend 5% to 21 cents per share, reflecting confidence in long-term prospects amid AI transformation.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Juan Alejandro Bernal / Shutterstock.com