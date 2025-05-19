Jamie Dimon's Exit Looms, Turning JPMorgan's Investor Day Into CEO Audition: Who's Leading The Race To Succeed Wall Street's Top Boss?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM will host its annual investor day on Monday, transforming the typically strategy-focused gathering into an audition for Wall Street’s most coveted leadership role as Jamie Dimon prepares to step down as CEO within the next few years.

What Happened: Dimon, who turns 70 next year and will mark his 20th year as JPMorgan’s chief executive, announced last year he would relinquish the CEO position in less than five years. The bank’s shares have surged more than 500% since he took over in 2006, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Three frontrunners have emerged in the race to lead America’s largest bank: Marianne Lake, who runs Chase Bank and its credit-card business, and the co-heads of corporate and investment bank Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh.

Lake, with her English background and accounting expertise, is widely considered the leading candidate. Known for her mastery of the bank’s financials and risk management skills, she rose through JPMorgan’s ranks after being hired from Price Waterhouse in the 1990s. Her primary challenge lies in her limited experience with corporate clients.

Petno, a former oil-and-gas banker who led JPMorgan’s commercial bank for over a decade, brings strong banking credentials but faces the task of building relationships within the newly merged investment banking division.

Rohrbaugh, despite less traditional banking experience, has transformed JPMorgan’s markets division into a revenue powerhouse and championed critical technology upgrades, the report noted.

Why It Matters: In January, JPMorgan narrowed the field when it announced COO Jennifer Piepszak had withdrawn from consideration. Another key executive, Mary Erdoes, who runs asset and wealth management, plans to maintain her current role under new leadership, serving as the bank’s “client whisperer.”

“Investors want more clarity around succession planning,” said Mike Mayo, a Wells Fargo analyst. “One of the most important purposes of this event is to showcase existing and newer management talent.”

Even after stepping down as CEO, Dimon intends to remain as chairman of the board, maintaining influence over the bank he helped build into a financial juggernaut that posted a record $54 billion profit last year.

During a recent town hall in Texas, Dimon told employees he plans to remain CEO for a “few more years” before transitioning to the chairman role. He has previously turned down opportunities for a political career, citing family considerations, though he hasn’t ruled out future possibilities.

