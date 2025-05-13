In the wake of a 90-day suspension of most tariffs between the U.S. and China, President Donald Trump stated that he engaged in talks with Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook.

What Happened: Trump revealed that Cook intends to boost Apple’s investment in U.S. operations. “I spoke to Tim Cook this morning and he’s going to, I think, even up his numbers,” Trump said. “$500 billion, he’s going to be building a lot of plants in the United States for Apple. And we look forward to that,” reported CNBC.

In early February, Apple revealed plans to invest $500 billion in expanding its U.S. operations, which include assembling artificial intelligence servers in Houston.

Although the U.S.-China trade war truce is expected to benefit Apple, it's uncertain how much Monday's announcement provided immediate relief for the tech giant. Despite a few exemptions, Apple continues to face tariffs on Chinese imports as well as products manufactured in secondary hubs like India and Vietnam.

Why It Matters: The Trump administration has been pressuring Apple to move device production, including iPhones, to the U.S.—a shift many experts view as both unlikely and expensive. Earlier this month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that Cook had discussed the potential of relocating iPhone production to the U.S. This conversation aligns with the Trump administration’s push for Apple to shift device production to the U.S.

On an earnings call, Cook discussed Apple's tariff strategy with investors, stating that the company is currently sourcing products bound for the U.S. from manufacturing sites in Vietnam and India. However, he refrained from making projections beyond June, describing the situation as "difficult to predict."

Furthermore, amid ongoing trade tensions, recent reports indicate that Apple has been contemplating raising the prices for its forthcoming fall iPhone models. However, the tech giant is keen to dismiss any notion that a possible price increase is tied to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, where most of its devices are assembled.

The tariff suspension resulted in a 6.3% increase in Apple’s stock on Monday. On a year-to-date basis, the stock plunged 13.56%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

