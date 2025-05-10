Trump Eyeing Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia? China and Russia Watch Closely

Donald Trump is heading to Saudi Arabia this week, sparking fresh speculation over a potential civil nuclear agreement between Washington and Riyadh.

The kingdom has long expressed interest in developing its own nuclear energy capabilities, and the U.S. administration appears eager to engage in such a venture, the Associated Press reports.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently traveled to Saudi Arabia ahead of the president's visit and signaled that discussions were progressing.

He suggested that significant advancements in nuclear collaboration between the two nations could be expected in the near future.

The potential deal holds strategic importance for both countries.

For the U.S., it offers a chance to edge out Chinese and Russian influence in the Gulf's burgeoning energy sector.

For Saudi Arabia, it's about reducing domestic oil consumption by turning to nuclear power for civilian energy use and tapping into its own uranium reserves, Associated Press adds.

However, the prospect of allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium domestically has raised alarm among nonproliferation advocates.

While such enrichment is necessary for nuclear energy, it also carries the risk of being repurposed for weapons development, a move that could destabilize regional security dynamics.

The U.S. has historically avoided transferring enrichment capabilities to non-nuclear-weapon states.

Under the previous administration, nuclear cooperation was part of a larger negotiation package that included arms sales and normalization of Saudi-Israeli ties, Associated Press notes.

While the Trump administration has decoupled these elements to some extent, experts believe the nuclear issue could still be used as leverage in pushing forward regional diplomatic goals, particularly within the framework of the Abraham Accords.

Despite current diplomatic overtures toward Iran, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously stated that if Tehran were to acquire nuclear arms, Saudi Arabia would likely pursue the same path.

