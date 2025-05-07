Elon Musk's xAI Teams Up With Palantir, TWG Global As Alex Karp Backs AI Push In Financial Services

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has formed a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and TWG Global aimed at revolutionizing AI adoption in financial services, the companies announced Tuesday.

What Happened: The collaboration will develop enterprise-level AI solutions designed to move companies beyond the proof-of-concept phase, where 74% of organizations currently remain stuck without achieving meaningful returns.

“Palantir is proud to partner with xAI and TWG Global to revolutionize AI adoption in the financial services industry,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies.

“Some of the West’s most critical institutions are spending too much time navigating cobbled-together systems and not enough time leveraging the transformative power of AI.”

The partnership will deliver an outcome-based business model rather than traditional per-seat licensing, with implementation potentially yielding results within 90 days.

TWG Global, led by CEO Mark Walter, will spearhead implementation efforts directly with executive leadership.

“AI has the potential to make the 21st century the most productive time in human history,” Walter said.

See Also: Rivian Holds Firm On $45K Price For Upcoming R2 Despite Tariff Pressures: CEO RJ Scaringe Says It’s ‘Important For Us’ As EV Maker Tops Q1 Estimates

Why It Matters: The alliance leverages xAI’s state-of-the-art models and Colossus supercomputer alongside Palantir’s data integration platform. The offering includes governance foundations, agent suites, and an agentic workforce with military-grade security.

This partnership follows significant developments for both companies. In March, Musk’s xAI acquired his social media platform X in a $33 billion all-stock deal, creating a combined entity reportedly valued at $113 billion.

Meanwhile, Palantir executives recently expressed support for Musk’s government efficiency initiative, DOGE, during their first quarter of 2025 earnings call.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: JRdes / Shutterstock.com