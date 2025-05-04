Elon Musk Reacts After Ray Dalio Warns Of US Decline, US Retailers Push Chinese Suppliers To Resume Shipments And More: This Week In Economics

The weekend was a whirlwind of news, with Elon Musk’s reactions to Ray Dalio’s warning about U.S. decline and his mixed feelings about his first 100 days in office. Major U.S. retailers are pushing Chinese suppliers to resume shipments, while the Nasdaq has made a significant comeback.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Tesla CEO Responds To Dalio’s Warning

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio recently warned about the future of the United States, predicting a breakdown in the global order and the end of America’s dominant economic role. Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded by suggesting that China, not the U.S., is now the world’s true consumption powerhouse.

Musk’s Mixed Feelings About DOGE

Elon Musk has expressed mixed feelings about his first 100 days in office, acknowledging progress in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) but admitting limitations due to an "entrenched set of interests".

US Retailers Push Chinese Suppliers

Major U.S. retailers, including Walmart Inc., Home Depot Inc., and Target Corporation, have reportedly asked Chinese suppliers to resume shipments, with tariffs to be absorbed by the American retailers.

Musk Targets Fed’s Renovation Spending

Elon Musk called for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to investigate the Federal Reserve's $2.5 billion headquarters renovation spending, escalating his scrutiny of the central bank.

Nasdaq’s Remarkable Recovery

The Nasdaq has staged a remarkable turnaround in April, transforming from what was initially dubbed the "worst April for the stock market since the Great Depression" to posting gains for the month.

