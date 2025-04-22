April 22, 2025 6:30 AM 2 min read

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Earns Praise From Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'Run Hard To Stay In The Front'

Follow
Comments

Pat Gelsinger, the former CEO of Intel Corp. INTC, expressed admiration for Nvidia Corp. NVDA and its superior performance in the artificial intelligence chip market.

What Happened: Gelsinger praised Nvidia’s ability in an interview with Yahoo Finance to outperform competitors, attributing its success to two main factors: execution and a competitive advantage in AI products.

Gelsinger, who resigned as Intel’s CEO in December, praised Nvidia Co-Founder and CEO Jensen Huang for his leadership. He stated, “They are executing well. At the end of the day, Jensen is on it — driving his teams to stay in the front end.”

He also acknowledged Nvidia’s ability to “run hard to stay in the front” in the silicon AI accelerator market, a sector experiencing significant growth due to increased spending from large companies and the emergence of AI startups.

See Also: OpenAI’s Codex CLI, Intel’s Reshuffle, And Nvidia’s $500B Commitment: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Why It Matters: According to Gelsinger, Nvidia’s second strength lies in building “meaningful moats,” or sustainable advantages that shield the company from competition. He cited Nvidia’s NVLink and CUDA technologies as examples of these competitive moats.

Gelsinger’s remarks coincide with Intel’s struggles, which include a 45% decline in the company’s share price in the previous year. In his first public appearance as CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s new CEO, recently admitted the company’s flaws.

Intel outperforms rivals Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD on valuation metrics, but Huang-led Nvidia excels in momentum and growth, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Sign up to learn more.

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$86.270.83%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.80
Growth
66.56
Quality
83.22
Value
17.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$19.000.85%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$98.271.40%
Got Questions? Ask
Which AI chip companies will benefit from Nvidia's lead?
How might Intel's struggles create openings for investors?
What investment strategies could leverage Nvidia's moat?
Which startups are emerging in the AI accelerator space?
How will large corporations impact AI chip demand?
Can AMD recover market share from Nvidia?
Which tech ETFs include high-growth AI stocks?
How is Nvidia's performance influencing market valuations?
What trends in AI spending could affect stock prices?
Which semiconductor stocks are positioned for growth?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsTechJensen HuangPat Gelsinger

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved