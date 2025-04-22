Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Earns Praise From Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'Run Hard To Stay In The Front'

Pat Gelsinger, the former CEO of Intel Corp. INTC, expressed admiration for Nvidia Corp. NVDA and its superior performance in the artificial intelligence chip market.

What Happened: Gelsinger praised Nvidia’s ability in an interview with Yahoo Finance to outperform competitors, attributing its success to two main factors: execution and a competitive advantage in AI products.

Gelsinger, who resigned as Intel’s CEO in December, praised Nvidia Co-Founder and CEO Jensen Huang for his leadership. He stated, “They are executing well. At the end of the day, Jensen is on it — driving his teams to stay in the front end.”

He also acknowledged Nvidia’s ability to “run hard to stay in the front” in the silicon AI accelerator market, a sector experiencing significant growth due to increased spending from large companies and the emergence of AI startups.

See Also: OpenAI’s Codex CLI, Intel’s Reshuffle, And Nvidia’s $500B Commitment: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Why It Matters: According to Gelsinger, Nvidia’s second strength lies in building “meaningful moats,” or sustainable advantages that shield the company from competition. He cited Nvidia’s NVLink and CUDA technologies as examples of these competitive moats.

Gelsinger’s remarks coincide with Intel’s struggles, which include a 45% decline in the company’s share price in the previous year. In his first public appearance as CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s new CEO, recently admitted the company’s flaws.

Intel outperforms rivals Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD on valuation metrics, but Huang-led Nvidia excels in momentum and growth, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Sign up to learn more.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.