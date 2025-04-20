Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang continued his high-level tour in China with a meeting in Shanghai on Friday, following discussions with central government officials in Beijing a day earlier.

The visit comes amid tightening U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China, which have created headwinds for American semiconductor firms.

Huang’s two-day itinerary included a sit-down with He Lifeng, China’s vice-premier overseeing trade relations with the U.S., in a move widely interpreted by Chinese media as a sign of Nvidia’s long-term commitment to the region, South China Morning Post reports.

On Friday, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng welcomed Huang, highlighting the city’s investor-friendly policies and industrial strength.

Huang, in turn, called Shanghai a vital part of Nvidia’s global research and development footprint, citing the city’s market scale, sophisticated client base, and mature tech ecosystem as core advantages, the report adds.

Huang emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, advocating for stronger global cooperation to harness its benefits.

He reiterated Nvidia’s intention to maintain robust ties with Chinese partners and encouraged cross-border collaboration to drive innovation and prosperity.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment for Nvidia.

The company’s stock has slipped nearly 25% over the last quarter. Meanwhile, the U.S. government recently announced that Nvidia would require a special license to export its H20 chips—products specifically tailored for China under prior export rules.

The new restriction could cost the company an estimated $5.5 billion in lost sales, South China Morning Post adds.

Chinese tech companies, which rely heavily on GPUs like Nvidia’s for AI training, have been ramping up infrastructure to support domestic AI development.

After the unveiling of a low-cost AI model by local startup DeepSeek, China has doubled down on building national computing hubs to compete globally.

Image: Shutterstock/jamesonwu1972