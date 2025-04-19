April 19, 2025 4:21 PM 2 min read

Recession? Not So Fast, Says IMF — Even After Trump Tariff Chaos

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, has expressed concern over escalating trade tensions sparked by new U.S. tariffs but emphasized that a global recession is not on the horizon.

The organization acknowledged a sharp rise in economic uncertainty, particularly in relation to trade policy, yet maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook for global growth, BBC reports.

While financial markets have faltered and geopolitical trust has deteriorated, the IMF stated that its revised projections reflect a slowdown—but not a full-blown recession.

Global equity markets have taken a hit since U.S. President Donald Trump introduced sweeping tariffs on April 2, an event dubbed “Liberation Day” by the White House.

Also Read: Blackstone President Warns Of Recession Risk Tied To Trump’s Tariffs

Major indexes remain down, with investor sentiment shaken by fears of retaliatory trade measures and sluggish global investment.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has predicted a contraction in international trade volumes this year, directly linking the outlook to Washington’s tariff strategy, BBC adds.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, urged nations to use the moment as an opportunity for structural reform.

BBC quotes Georgieva saying, “A better balanced, more resilient world economy is within reach.”

“We must act to secure it,” she said.

Georgieva called on the U.S. to address its fiscal deficit, encouraged China to bolster social safety nets, and pressed Europe to eliminate internal trade barriers in services and deepen its economic integration.

Despite lingering fears of a downturn, the IMF’s current stance offers reassurance that the global economy can weather the turbulence—provided governments act decisively.

The organization emphasized collective responsibility and policy coordination as the path to renewed growth and stability.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock/Maxx Studio

Got Questions? Ask
Which sectors might thrive despite tariffs?
How will consumer goods adapt to trade tensions?
What emerging markets could benefit from tariff shifts?
Are there tech companies poised for growth amid uncertainty?
Who could gain from structural reforms as suggested by IMF?
Which trade solutions might arise from current tensions?
Could investment funds focused on resilience outperform?
What stocks may rebound if tariff chaos settles?
How will global supply chains evolve with new tariffs?
Who stands to lose the most from retaliatory measures?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsPoliticsMarketsGeneralAI GeneratedIMFRecessionTariffWorld Trade Organization

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved