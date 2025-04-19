Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a longtime but mostly low-profile legislator, has surged into the national spotlight following a trip to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The visit, where Van Hollen met with the Maryland man erroneously deported by the Trump administration after initally being denief permission to do so, has raised Van Hollen’s profile and energized progressive Democrats, Politico reports.

The controversy has escalated as the White House publicly dismissed Van Hollen’s efforts, posting that Abrego Garcia is “NOT coming back.”

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele joined in, mockingly posting staged photos of Van Hollen and Abrego Garcia at a restaurant.

Van Hollen has denied the authenticity of these images, accusing Salvadoran officials of staging props for political theater.

Initially denied access to the prison where Abrego Garcia was held, Van Hollen ultimately succeeded in speaking with his constituent after a transfer to another facility.

His dramatic intervention has struck a nerve at a time when Democrats are struggling for unity and momentum, the report furher adds.

Van Hollen’s trip was prompted by what he and others have called a gross miscarriage of justice.

Despite a court ruling that allowed Abrego Garcia to stay in the U.S., immigration officials deported him, citing alleged gang affiliations — claims unsupported by evidence.

A federal judge later ordered his return, a directive the Trump administration has refused to implement, even after the Supreme Court upheld it.

The senator’s high-profile actions have sparked praise from progressive leaders who see him as a model for confronting the consequences of Trump-era immigration policies.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Leah Greenberg of Indivisible have applauded his initiative, noting it could revitalize a fractured party and offer a coherent, values-driven narrative on immigration and constitutional rights.

Van Hollen’s emergence as a moral voice on international human rights may reshape his political arc, Politico adds.

Known for a principled stance on foreign policy, including criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza, he is gaining traction as Democrats mull leadership changes. His name has even been floated for a potential cabinet role under a future Democratic administration.

At a press conference at Dulles International Airport, Van Hollen emphasized that his mission transcends partisan politics. “This is an American issue,” he said.

Image: Shutterstock/Philip Yabut