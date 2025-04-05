In response to President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs on global imports, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has directed his administration to pursue new strategic partnerships with international trading partners.

“California is not Washington D.C.,” Newsom said in a video message Friday, distancing his administration from Trump’s trade agenda.

Newsom is also calling for California-made products to be exempted from retaliatory tariffs, stressing that the Golden State remains committed to open, fair, and mutually beneficial trade.

The governor’s directive comes as the Trump administration imposes a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, triggering global retaliation.

China, one of California’s largest trade partners, announced a 34% counter-tariff taking effect next week, raising concerns over the future of key industries like agriculture and manufacturing.

Also Read: China Retaliates With 34% Tariff On All US Imports, Urges Trump To Immediately Cancel The Tariffs, Calls For Negotiation

Newsom emphasized the importance of protecting California’s $3.9 trillion economy—now the fifth-largest in the world—including its $675 billion in two-way trade and 1.1 million manufacturing jobs.

California leads the nation in agriculture, high-tech, and venture capital, and is home to 32 of the world’s top 50 AI companies.

The governor warned that retaliatory tariffs could severely damage California’s supply chains and export markets, especially for small businesses and farmers already struggling in a difficult economy.

Goods like steel, aluminum, and drywall—essential for rebuilding after recent wildfires—could also see price spikes due to the new tariffs.

Newsom’s administration will now work to identify partnerships that support cross-border trade, protect critical supply chains, and stabilize industries vulnerable to federal trade disruptions.

California has signed 38 international agreements under Newsom, reflecting a long-standing commitment to global cooperation.

Read Next:

Shutterstock: Sheila Fitzgerald