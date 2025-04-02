Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Could Cost US $20 Trillion, Crash Markets Warn Economists: 'Monstrously Destructive'

Leading economists reacted with alarm after President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on U.S. trading partners, with some projecting potential economic losses of up to $20 trillion.

What Happened: “Monstrously destructive, incoherent, ill-informed tariffs based on fabrications,” economist Justin Wolfers wrote Wednesday on X, calling the move “bigger than Smoot-Hawley” and warning it would “hurt working Americans more than anyone else.” Wolfers referred to the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, signed by former President Herbert Hoover, which raised import duties to protect U.S. farmers and businesses but worsened the Great Depression.

Monstrously destructive, incoherent, ill-informed tariffs based on fabrications, imagined wrongs, discredited theories and ignorance of decades of evidence. And the real tragedy is that they will hurt working Americans more than anyone else. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 2, 2025

There you have it, from America's pre-eminent historian of trade policy: Bigger than Smoot-Hawley. https://t.co/EtITkmvoEL — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 2, 2025

Trump’s “Declaration of Economic Independence,” unveiled Wednesday, establishes a reciprocal tariff structure set at half the rate trading partners impose on American goods, including non-monetary barriers like VAT taxes and subsidies.

China faces tariffs at 34%, followed by Vietnam at 46%, and Sri Lanka at 44%. The new duties take effect on Apr. 9.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers estimated the economic impact could reach “$20 trillion, or well over $200,000 per family of four,” noting that “as the president spoke, the value of all U.S. stocks fell at least 2 to 3 percent or about $1.5 trillion.”

The stock market discount only represents lost corporate profits. Corporate profits are about 10 percent of GDP, so very conservatively the present value of economic loss is 5 times the stock market loss or $20 trillion dollars. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) April 3, 2025

Why It Matters: Markets reacted swiftly to the announcement. S&P 500 futures dropped 2.5% while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3.3% in after-hours trading. The Magnificent Seven tech stocks are projected to lose $685 billion in combined market value, with Apple Inc. AAPL facing the largest decline at $221.7 billion.

Economist Peter Schiff, who called the tariffs “history’s biggest political blunder,” warned on X that “a weaker dollar will just make the sting that much more painful” for American consumers. He predicted gold could reach $3,500 this month as investors seek safe havens amid growing economic uncertainty.

Gold is ripping. Last $3,157. We could hit $3,500 this month. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 2, 2025

Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian noted Trump’s characterization of the tariffs as America’s “turn to prosper” in a new “golden age,” while acknowledging the measures center on “an across the board 10% levy and sector/country overlays.”

President Trump's "Declaration of Economic Independence" — that is, America's "turn to prosper" in a new "golden age" — appears in line with the earlier post (below).

Specifically, today's announcement of "reciprocal tariffs" center on an across the board 10% levy and… https://t.co/s5kJRXBVtC — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) April 2, 2025

Trump framed the move as correcting decades of trade imbalances, stating, “April 2nd, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn.”

