Elon Musk's Tesla At Risk Of Being Removed From EV Incentive Program In UK After Canada

In a bid to protect its automotive industry, the United Kingdom is actively negotiating with Washington to secure an exemption from impending U.S. auto tariffs.

The 25% tariffs, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, are scheduled to come into effect on April 3.

What Happened: Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has underscored the critical nature of obtaining this exemption, pointing to the trade surpluses between the two nations, according to a report by Reuters.

Reeves also mentioned the possibility of reassessing subsidies provided to Tesla Inc. TSLA, owned by Trump ally Elon Musk, to bolster the UK’s automotive sector.

Reeves emphasized efforts to shield British carmakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin from the looming tariffs. The negotiations hold significant importance as the U.S. ranks as a major importer of British vehicles, second only to the European Union.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking in Paris, stated that Britain is considering all possible responses to the tariffs. The government is also exploring a tech-focused agreement with Washington to lessen the impact on its exports. Reeves reiterated the necessity of securing a favorable deal, cautioning against the escalation of a trade conflict.

Why It Matters: The potential tariffs are part of a broader trade tension involving the U.S. and its allies. Recently, Canada has responded to U.S. tariffs by excluding Tesla Inc. from its EV rebate programs, a move linked to Musk’s association with the Trump administration.

Elon Musk himself has warned of the significant impact these tariffs could have on Tesla, despite the company manufacturing its U.S.-sold vehicles domestically. The tariffs are expected to affect Tesla’s import of parts, particularly from China.

Additionally, Canada has suspended all rebate payments to Tesla, citing the U.S. tariffs as “illegitimate and illegal.” This suspension will remain until each rebate claim is individually verified. The ongoing trade tensions underscore the complex dynamics between international trade policies and domestic industries.

