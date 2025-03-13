March 13, 2025 2:34 AM 2 min read

Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands FBI Probe Into 'Wave Of Organized Attacks' On Tesla —Questions Possible Democrat-NGO Ties

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and fellow House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency members have called for a federal investigation into what they describe as “organized attacks” targeting Tesla Inc. TSLA and CEO Elon Musk, questioning potential connections to Democrat-leaning organizations.

What Happened: In a letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel on Wednesday, Greene urged authorities to investigate a “wave of organized attacks” on Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and vehicles across the country.

“These attacks, which seem to involve coordinated acts of vandalism, arson, and other acts of violence, seriously threaten public safety,” Greene wrote, citing incidents including fire damage to seven Tesla charging stations near Boston on Mar. 3, gunshots fired at a Portland dealership on Mar. 6, and arson targeting Cybertrucks in Seattle on Mar. 9.

Greene specifically questioned potential links between these incidents and organizations including “Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and the Democratic Socialists of America,” noting these groups “receive a significant amount of funding from ActBlue, a Democrat superPAC.”

Why It Matters: The letter comes amid growing tensions surrounding Musk’s dual role as Tesla CEO and at the Department of Government Efficiency in President Donald Trump‘s administration, where his aggressive agency restructuring has drawn criticism.

Tesla has experienced mounting challenges, including a 50% stock decline since December and its first annual sales decline in 2024. Multiple incidents of vandalism have been reported, including a recent case where a Supercharger station was defaced, prompting Tesla’s charging division to announce they “will press charges for vandalism.”

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives recently called Musk’s current leadership situation “unsustainable” for Tesla shareholders, urging him to “strike a balance with DOGE” while maintaining a bullish outlook on the company’s long-term prospects in autonomous technology.

Trump, on Tuesday, purchased a Tesla Model S Plaid during a White House event where he praised Musk as a “patriot” who was being “unfairly maligned” for his government efficiency efforts.

