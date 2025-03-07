Defense Startup Shield AI Reaches $5.3 Billion Valuation: Details

Shield AI, a deep-tech firm focused on autonomy software and defense aircraft, has successfully closed a $240 million strategic funding round, raising its valuation to a high of $5.3 billion.

The round saw backing from key industry players, such as L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX and Hanwha Aerospace, along with continued investment from firms like Andreessen Horowitz, U.S. Innovative Technology, and Washington Harbour.

The capital raised will be used to further the development and deployment of Shield AI’s Hivemind Enterprise, a product aimed at transforming the autonomous systems sector.

Hivemind Enterprise is an autonomy software suite designed to simplify and speed up the development of intelligent machines. It provides developers and organizations with essential tools to build, test, and deploy unmanned systems.

“Developing autonomy is both complex and costly. Hivemind Enterprise solves this widely known problem and enables the rapid and efficient proliferation of resilient, high-performance autonomy for intelligent machines across industries,” said Shield AI’s Chief Technology Officer, Nathan Michael.

With support from investors, the company plans to extend its Hivemind Enterprise autonomy software suite to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), government entities, and various businesses.

This move is expected to speed up the creation of intelligent machines that can function in environments where GPS and communications are unavailable.

“The need for advanced autonomy has never been more urgent, and Shield AI is proving that autonomy at scale is not only possible but inevitable. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI-driven autonomy aligns with our Trusted Disruptor strategy, where we partner to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled solutions and emerging technologies to meet our customers’ needs faster and more efficiently,” said Chair and CEO of L3Harris, Christopher E. Kubasik.

The software suite offers a unique combination of AI-driven toolsets, edge autonomy capabilities, and an integrated autonomy factory, allowing developers to create mission-ready systems with speed and flexibility.

