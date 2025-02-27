February 27, 2025 3:23 AM 2 min read

Nvidia's Q4 Revenue Surges Over 78%, Nearly 8x Higher Than 5 Years Ago: Analysts Debate Stock's Next Move As Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Has Been Ramped Up

Follow
Comments

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA reported fourth-quarter revenue of $39.3 billion, representing an extraordinary growth trajectory that has seen quarterly revenue multiply nearly eight times in just five years, according to data shared Wednesday by The Kobeissi Letter.

What Happened: The chipmaker’s daily revenue reached $427 million throughout the fourth quarter, with data center sales—primarily from AI-focused GPUs—surging 93% year-over-year to $35.6 billion, now accounting for over 90% of total revenue.

Despite beating analyst expectations with earnings per share of $0.89 versus $0.84 expected and revenue exceeding forecasts by $1 billion, NVDA shares traded slightly lower after the announcement, continuing a pattern of muted post-earnings reactions.

Analyst John Kicklighter noted that the stock exhibited “lots of volatility, but no clear direction,” with a range of approximately 8% from the spot relative to Nvidia.

RiskReversal Co-Founder Guy Adami expressed concern about potential margin deceleration, telling CNBC, “If margins start to decelerate, that’s when these stories typically get long in the tooth.”

Why It Matters: CEO Jensen Huang highlighted increasing computational demands in AI, saying that next-generation models require “100 times more compute” than earlier versions. He specifically cited DeepSeek’s R1, OpenAI’s GPT-4, and xAI’s Grok 3 as examples of models using intensive reasoning processes.

“DeepSeek was fantastic,” Huang said, praising its open-source reasoning model despite the company’s stock dropping 17% in January over concerns that DeepSeek had found ways to achieve better AI performance with lower infrastructure costs.

Nvidia forecasts first-quarter revenue of $43 billion, topping estimates of $41.75 billion. Huang says Blackwell AI supercomputers saw “billions in sales” in their first quarter as the company ramped up “massive-scale production.”

NVDA currently has a consensus price target of $172.28 based on 40 analysts, with recent targets from Rosenblatt, Morgan Stanley, and Tigress Financial implying a potential 52.59% upside.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$129.32-1.49%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsbenzinga neuroKeyProj

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved