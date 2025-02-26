Jensen Huang: 'No Technology Has Ever Touched More Of The World's GDP Than AI' But Nvidia Shares Slip In After-Hours Trading

NVIDIA Corp NVDA CEO Jensen Huang said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that “No technology has ever had the opportunity to address a larger part of the world’s GDP than AI.”

What Happened: This assertion, made as NVIDIA reported a staggering 78% year-over-year revenue increase to $39.3 billion for the fourth quarter, reflects how artificial intelligence rapidly transcends its initial applications to permeate virtually every economic sector.

Huang elaborated on this vision by emphasizing AI’s transition from specialized tool to mainstream software. “AI is modern software… AI has gone mainstream,” he noted, highlighting how the technology now underpins everyday services from e-commerce and delivery to education and healthcare.

What makes this claim particularly significant is the historical context. Previous technological revolutions—from steam power to electricity to computing—each transformed substantial portions of economic activity. Yet Huang suggests AI’s reach could be even more expansive, potentially touching nearly every industry simultaneously.

Why It Matters: The company’s forecast of $43 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026 underscores the accelerating adoption curve.

Unlike previous technologies that often required decades to fully permeate industries, AI is being deployed at unprecedented speed. From traditional enterprises to startups, organizations worldwide are racing to implement AI capabilities, creating what Huang describes as the beginnings of a new era just two years into this transition.

