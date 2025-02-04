Palantir Is 'Making America More Lethal' As Alex Karp-Led Company Secures $1.8 Billion in AI Contracts — US Commercial Customer Base Surges 73%

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR delivered a blockbuster fourth-quarter performance, positioning itself as a critical player in the artificial intelligence revolution with a 36% year-over-year revenue increase and aggressive growth across commercial and government sectors.

What Happened: The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $827.52 million, significantly beating analyst estimates. U.S. commercial revenue soared 64% year-over-year, while the company’s total customer count expanded 43%, reflecting robust market demand for its AI platforms.

CEO Alex Karp emphasized the company’s transformative potential, stating Palantir is “making America more lethal” through its unique AI integration strategy. The company closed $1.8 billion in total contract value, with 32 deals exceeding $10 million each.

Notably, Palantir’s U.S. commercial segment saw unprecedented growth, expanding its customer base by 73% and achieving a 54% growth rate. The company’s proprietary “ontology” technology enables enterprises to effectively implement AI solutions, differentiating it from competitors.

Why It Matters: Financial analysts are bullish on Palantir’s prospects. Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives described the earnings as a “massive AIP growth” and suggested the company could become “the next Oracle” with the potential for a trillion-dollar market capitalization.

The company’s forward guidance indicates continued momentum, with expected 2025 full-year revenue between $3.74 billion and $3.76 billion. Palantir also anticipates positive operating and net income in each quarter of 2025.

Price Action: Palantir's stock surged 22.75% to an all-time high of $102.79 in after-hours trading on Monday, following a 1.52% gain in the regular session, closing at $83.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

