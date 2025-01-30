Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta's Llama 4 To Feature 'Agentic Capabilities,' Unlocking New Use Cases: It Will Become One The Most 'Widely Used' AI Models

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed ambitious plans for Llama 4, the company’s next-generation open-source artificial intelligence model, during Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. The announcement comes as tech giants race to develop more sophisticated AI agents capable of performing complex tasks.

What Happened: “Llama 4 will be natively multimodal — it’s an omni-model and will have agentic capabilities, so it’s going to be novel and it’s going to unlock a lot of new use cases,” Zuckerberg said during the call. The announcement follows OpenAI’s recent launch of its “Operator” AI agent, highlighting the industry’s shift toward more autonomous AI systems.

Zuckerberg expressed confidence that 2025 could be the year when Llama and open source become “the most advanced and widely used AI models.” He noted that Llama 4 mini has completed pre-training, while the reasoning models and larger versions are showing promising progress.

Meta’s push into agentic AI comes amid significant infrastructure investments, with the company planning a new 2-gigawatt AI data center. The facility, which Zuckerberg said would “cover a significant part of Manhattan,” underscores Meta’s commitment to advancing AI capabilities.

Why It Matters: The company’s current AI efforts are already showing traction, with Meta AI reaching 700 million monthly active users. Meta reported strong fourth-quarter results with revenue up 21% year-over-year to $48.4 billion, suggesting robust financial backing for its AI initiatives.

Zuckerberg emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining an American-led open-source AI standard, particularly in light of emerging competition from Chinese AI companies like DeepSeek. Meta plans to detail more of its Llama 4 strategy in the coming months.

Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were up 2.29% in after-hours, trading at $692 on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

