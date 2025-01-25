President Donald Trump has ended security protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s former top medical advisor.

Fauci, who faced significant threats during his leadership of the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic, had been under constant security detail, reports BBC.

Trump defended his decision, stating that it is standard practice for government officials not to retain security protection indefinitely once they leave office.

Alongside Fauci, Trump also removed security protections for several other former officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton, who had received threats from Iran.

When asked if he felt responsible for the safety of the officials, Trump responded by stating that they had earned substantial amounts of money and could afford their own security. BBC quoted Trump saying, “They can hire their own security too.”

In Fauci’s case, following the revocation, he arranged for private security at his own expense, BBC reports.

This decision comes after increasing criticism from Republican figures, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) who had publicly called for Fauci’s security detail to be revoked, citing concerns about the costs involved.

The protocol for former officials’ security is based on an assessment of threats by intelligence agencies.

While former U.S. presidents and their spouses are entitled to lifetime security protection, others, including former government officials, are subject to evaluations of their security needs.

Fauci, who served as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for over 40 years, was a prominent figure in the nation’s Covid-19 response and faced intense political scrutiny throughout the pandemic.

