New Fire Breaks Out In Los Angeles County

Strong winds have caused another wildfire in Los Angeles County following the devastation wrought by fires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

What Happened: The Hughes Fire broke out midday Wednesday during a period of high winds in the area. The fire is concentrated in Castaic, a city of around 19,000 residents near the northernmost boundary of Los Angeles County.

Calfire estimates the fire to have burned over 5,000 acres as of 1:03 p.m. PST with none of the fire contained. The Palisades fire burned over 23,000 acres according to the Los Angeles Times.

The fire’s epicenter is roughly 10 miles north of Santa Clarita, a city of over 224,000 residents, according to Google Maps.

Evacuations were ordered near Castaic and other rural areas surrounding the fire. Authorities issued warnings for the nearby hamlets Castaic Junction, Sandberg and Three Points. There are thus far no warnings for Santa Clarita.

Several nearby roads were closed due to smoke emanating from the fire, CBS reported.

Two Stocks To Watch: Six Flags Entertainment Corp FUN operates its Six Flags Magic Mountain Valencia location in the area. The park employs 3,000.

Edison International EIX is the parent company of Southern California Edison, which serves the Los Angeles County area. Wildfires can damage power lines, and utilities often face lawsuits if equipment is suspected to have caused the fire. The company’s exposure to previous fires led to a large market selloff.

Also Read:

Photo: Shutterstock