New York Mayor Eric Adams met with President-elect Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club just days before the inauguration.

The meeting, which lasted around an hour, focused on a range of issues concerning New York City, including border security, the deportation of violent offenders, and ways the federal government could assist with the city’s needs, reports CBS News.

Adams also highlighted discussions on improving public safety through the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and the potential for bringing manufacturing jobs back to New York, especially in the Bronx.

In a statement, Adams described the conversation as productive, emphasizing the importance of federal investments in New York, particularly regarding infrastructure and public safety, CBS News adds. He noted that working with the federal government is crucial to the success of New York City.

While the meeting itself was not surprising, as Adams has consistently shown a willingness to engage with all levels of government, some of his political opponents raised concerns about an ulterior motive.

There were speculations that Adams might be seeking a pardon from Trump in light of his ongoing corruption charges.

Adams, however, dismissed these claims, stating that his primary focus was on securing federal assistance for New York.

He reaffirmed his intention to collaborate with the incoming administration for the benefit of the city’s residents, CBS News adds.

This meeting came as preparations were underway for Trump's inauguration, including heightened security measures in Washington, D.C. With the inauguration now moved indoors due to freezing temperatures, security concerns remain a priority as 250,000 guests, including prominent figures, prepare to attend.

Image: Shutterstock