Quantum Computing Stocks Tumble After Mark Zuckerberg Backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's 'Practical' Comments: QUBT Down 9%, RGTI Falls 16% And IONQ Loses 15%

Quantum computing stocks experienced a notable dip during pre-market hours on Monday. This downturn followed comments made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang, who both expressed caution regarding the timeline for quantum computing advancements.

What Happened: As per Benzinga Pro, at 5:46 am ET, IONQ Inc IONQ experienced a 14.91% drop, Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI fell by 16.24%, D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS decreased by 14.04%, and Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT was down by 8.57%.

The declines followed Zuckerberg’s appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he expressed his view on the timeline for quantum computing adoption.

Zuckerberg mentioned, “I'm not really an expert on quantum computing, but my understanding is that it's still quite a ways off from being a truly practical paradigm.”

His remarks echoed Huang's statement at Nvidia's CES 2025 event, where Huang suggested that practical quantum computers might be 15 to 30 years away. This sentiment has contributed to market volatility, as reported by Benzinga.

Why It Matters: The remarks by Zuckerberg and Huang have intensified concerns about the future of quantum computing. Earlier, during Nvidia’s analyst day, Huang expressed optimism about quantum computing’s potential but cautioned that practical applications might take 15 to 30 years to materialize. This outlook has led to a sharp decline in quantum computing stocks.

Despite the cautious projections, some industry insiders have countered Huang’s views, arguing that quantum-based innovations are already being integrated into the tech ecosystem. Retail investors have shown optimism, with several quantum computing stocks experiencing significant growth in recent weeks.

