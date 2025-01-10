Ford Debuts Limited-Edition Mustang GTD Spirit Of America, New RTR Performance Model Amid Stock Pressure

Ford Motor Co. F unveiled two new Mustang variants Thursday in Detroit, showcasing American performance innovation while the automaker’s stock trades near its 52-week low of $9.49.

What Happened: The Mustang GTD Spirit of America celebrates 60 years of Mustang achievements and becomes the most powerful street-legal Mustang ever, delivering 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque with a top speed of 202 mph.

Ford hasn't disclosed prices for specific Mustang GTD editions, but the base model starts at around $325,000.

The special edition features distinctive red and blue racing stripes mimicking Mustang’s original 1964 Tribar logo, along with exposed carbon fiber aerodynamic elements and Performance White bodywork.

In a separate announcement, Ford partnered with RTR Vehicles to introduce the Mustang RTR, marking only the second time in Mustang history that Ford has co-developed a performance model with an external partner.

The RTR variant, based on the EcoBoost platform, incorporates Mustang Dark Horse components and technology derived from Formula Drift championships.

“Mustang GTD is the pinnacle of Mustang performance,” said Mustang GTD Brand Manager Jim Owens. The model pays tribute to Craig Breedlove, who broke both 500- and 600-mile-per-hour land speed barriers in the 1960s.

Why It Matters: These performance-focused launches come as Ford faces market challenges, with its stock down 17.74% over the past year. Recent analyst coverage reflects mixed sentiment, with Jefferies setting a $9 price target, while the consensus among 27 analysts stands at $14.01.

The company maintains a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and offers a 6.16% dividend yield, with a market capitalization of $38.67 billion.

Jim Baumbick, Ford’s vice president of Product Development, emphasized the company’s commitment to performance diversity: “From Mustang GTD to Mustang Dark Horse to the new Mustang RTR, there’s a high-performance pony for every Mustang fan and customer.”

