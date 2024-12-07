Trump Voters' Trust in Election Process Soars In Sharp Reversal To Post-2020 Feelings

Donald Trump voters, along with the broader electorate, expressed overwhelming confidence in the 2024 election process, a striking contrast to the skepticism that marked the 2020 presidential race.

With 88% of voters saying the 2024 elections were run well, up from just 59% in 2020, there’s a clear shift in perception — especially among Trump supporters, according to a Pew Research Center poll.

In the wake of Trump’s win, 93% of Trump voters believe the elections were “administered” well, a dramatic increase from only 21% who felt the same four years ago. This change in attitude highlights how the election’s outcome has reshaped their views on election integrity.

This newfound confidence is not limited to overall perceptions of election administration but extends to specific aspects of the voting process, including the accuracy of vote counts.

Trump voters, once highly skeptical, are now expressing substantial confidence in both in-person and mail-in vote counts.

Today, 94% of Trump voters trust in-person ballots were counted correctly, a 30-point jump from 2020, Pew Research finds in the survey. Confidence in absentee ballots has also soared among Trump voters, from 19% in 2020 to 72% in 2024.

While Biden voters remain overwhelmingly confident in the accuracy of both voting methods, with 95% expressing trust in absentee ballot counts in 2020, Harris voters are slightly less confident in the 2024 election. However, 84% of Harris voters still believe elections were well-run, a strong showing that reflects broader approval of the election process.

This dramatic reversal in Trump voters’ views marks a sharp departure from the contentious atmosphere surrounding the 2020 election, showing how the outcome of an election can dramatically shift perceptions of its fairness and execution.

For this analysis, Pew Research surveyed 9,609 U.S. adults, including 8,072 U.S. citizens who reported having voted in the November election. The survey was conducted Nov. 12-17, 2024.

