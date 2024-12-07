Trump Attends Notre Dame Reopening in First International Trip as President-Elect

President-elect Donald Trump is in Paris for his first international trip since winning back the presidency, where he joined world leaders and dignitaries in celebrating the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral following its restoration after a devastating fire in 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who invited Trump to the event, has been praised for overseeing the restoration efforts, The Business Standard Reports

Although Trump and Macron have had a complicated relationship, Macron has worked to cultivate ties with the president-elect, especially after his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris last month.

Macron’s office played down the significance of the invitation, noting that politicians who are no longer in office have been invited to such events in the past. President Joe Biden, also invited, will not attend due to a scheduling conflict. First Lady Jill Biden is officially representing the U.S. at the event.

Trump’s visit comes at a crucial time, as Macron and other European leaders seek to maintain U.S. support for Ukraine amid its ongoing defense against Russia’s invasion.

Ahead of the Notre Dame celebration, Macron will meet with Trump and separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The restoration of Notre Dame serves as a symbol of resilience, much like the broader geopolitical challenges facing Europe and the West, The Business Standard adds.

During Trump’s presidency, relations between France and the U.S. were initially warm but grew strained over issues like NATO and trade.

