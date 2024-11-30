More Than Two-Thirds of Registered Voters Think Trump Will Issue January 6 Pardons

Most U.S. voters believe President-elect Donald Trump will grant pardons to individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol once he returns to the White House.

A new poll by Politico/Morning Consult reveals that 40% of registered voters think that it is “very likely” Trump will pardon those charged in connection with the insurrection, while an additional 29% believe it is “somewhat likely.”

In contrast, just 9% of voters say it’s “somewhat unlikely,” and just 6% think it’s “very unlikely,” the Politico/Morning Consult reveals.

This poll was conducted November 20-22 among a sample of 4,012 registered Voters. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Trump has consistently defended the rioters, referring to them as “warriors” who were unjustly persecuted by the “[Kamala] Harris regime,” The Hill reports.

During his campaign, Trump pledged that if he wins the 2024 election, he would review the cases of all individuals he views as political prisoners.

Since the Capitol attack, more than 1,500 people have been charged, with more than 640 sentenced, according to the Justice Department. Trump’s comments and stance have fueled the expectation that pardons will be forthcoming.

This poll comes amid Trump’s legal challenges, including a federal election subversion case, which was recently dismissed after his victory in November.

