Trump's HHS Pick RFK Jr. Has a Long History of Challenging Global Health Policies

Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a long history of working internationally to challenge public health policies.

Known for his outspoken skepticism about vaccines and conspiracy theories, Kennedy has extended his influence beyond the U.S. to undermine global health initiatives, particularly in areas like vaccination and AIDS prevention, The New York Times reports.

Kennedy’s nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, has established a network of overseas chapters that spread misinformation and promote skepticism about vaccines. In countries like Uganda and South Africa, his organization has interfered with public health efforts, including sex education campaigns meant to combat the spread of AIDS in Africa.

Kennedy and his affiliates have also targeted the World Health Organization (WHO), questioning the efficacy of their programs and fueling conspiracy theories about global health initiatives, The New York Times added.

Also Read: Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Amazon, Tesla, Rivian, Palantir And How Dogecoin Helped Low-Income Families Achieve Homeownership

One of his most notable international interventions occurred in Samoa, where a tragic measles outbreak followed his visit in 2019. After a public health tragedy involving the death of two infants during routine vaccinations, Kennedy amplified doubts about vaccine safety.

His visit, alongside local anti-vaccine activists, led to a significant decline in vaccination rates. Despite the outbreak, Kennedy continued to promote false claims about defective vaccines, contributing to the public health crisis that resulted in 83 deaths, mostly children, The New York Times reports.

Kennedy has also played a prominent role in Europe, where his organization has hosted conferences promoting vaccine skepticism and opposing COVID-19 health measures. In 2022, Children’s Health Defense Europe helped organize a protest in Berlin, drawing thousands who rallied against pandemic restrictions.

The organization’s ties to fringe groups, including far-right political activists and lawmakers, have raised alarm, especially as it has continued to promote theories that link vaccines to conspiracies involving Bill Gates and global pharmaceutical companies.

His organization’s efforts have had tangible effects on vaccination confidence, particularly in countries like South Africa, where misinformation spread by his network contributed to a 30% decline in vaccine trust.

As Kennedy prepares to take the reins of HHS, his track record of promoting unproven remedies and opposing established public health policies has raised serious concerns about his potential impact on U.S. and global health policy.

Read Next: