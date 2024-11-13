Lunchables Meals Discontinued By Kraft Heinz Amid Low Sales And Health Concerns

Kraft Heinz Co KHC announced Tuesday that it is discontinuing the Lunchables meals it created for U.S. schools, introduced for the 2023-2024 academic year.
What Happened: The meals, designed to meet school nutrition standards with reduced saturated fat and sodium, were criticized by nutritionists and advocacy groups, reported the Associated Press.
Consumer Reports raised concerns about their high sodium content and lead levels compared to other meals. Kraft Heinz cited low demand for the products, which made up less than 1% of overall Lunchables sales.
The company said the decision had a “negligible” business impact but may revisit school offerings in the future.
Price Action: Kraft Heinz closed at $32.00 on Tuesday, down by 1.63%, for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock gained 0.25%. Year-to-date, Kraft Heinz’s stock has declined by 16.05%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
