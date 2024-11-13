Lunchables Meals Discontinued By Kraft Heinz Amid Low Sales And Health Concerns

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 13, 2024 12:32 AM | 1 min read |

Kraft Heinz Co KHC announced Tuesday that it is discontinuing the Lunchables meals it created for U.S. schools, introduced for the 2023-2024 academic year.

What Happened: The meals, designed to meet school nutrition standards with reduced saturated fat and sodium, were criticized by nutritionists and advocacy groups, reported the Associated Press.

Consumer Reports raised concerns about their high sodium content and lead levels compared to other meals. Kraft Heinz cited low demand for the products, which made up less than 1% of overall Lunchables sales.

The company said the decision had a “negligible” business impact but may revisit school offerings in the future.

Price Action: Kraft Heinz closed at $32.00 on Tuesday, down by 1.63%, for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock gained 0.25%. Year-to-date, Kraft Heinz’s stock has declined by 16.05%, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Read Next:

Image Via Flickr

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: EquitiesNewsMarketsKaustubh Bagalkote
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved